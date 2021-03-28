Left Menu

Indias talismanic football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday said he has recovered from COVID-19, days after testing positive for the infection that ruled him out of the international friendlies against Oman and the UAE.The development came on the eve of Indias second international friendly against UAE in Dubai, from which he has already been ruled out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:35 IST
Chhetri says he has fully recovered from COVID
Chhetri had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 and posted about it on Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

India's talismanic football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday said he has recovered from COVID-19, days after testing positive for the infection that ruled him out of the international friendlies against Oman and the UAE.

The development came on the eve of India's second international friendly against UAE in Dubai, from which he has already been ruled out. India held fancied Oman to a 1-1 draw in the first match on Thursday. ''Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want everyone to stay safe and mask up at all times,'' Chhetri tweeted.

Chhetri had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 and posted about it on Twitter.

''In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon,'' Chhetri had tweeted then.

''No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,'' he had added.

On Saturday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) shortlisted Chhetri among 13 strikers for the three positions in the all-time AFC Cup XI by fans.

Chhetri, 36, has played in four editions of the AFC Cup and has 18 goals. The second highest goal-scorer in international football among active players, Chhetri had captained Bengaluru FC to a runners-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to the Air Force Club of Iraq in the final.

