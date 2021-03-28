India win gold in men's trap team event, end campaign on high

Left Menu

Shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai ended Indias campaign at the ISSF World Cup with a gold medal in the mens trap team event here on Sunday. Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual mens trap to miss out on a podium on Friday, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 15:05 IST
The Slovakians Michal Slamka, Filip Marinov and Adrian Drobny shot a total of 498 in their qualifying outings at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Image Credit: ANI

Shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai ended India's campaign at the ISSF World Cup with a gold medal in the men's trap team event here on Sunday. The visitors led 2-0 at the start before the Indians came back to level the scores. The Kazakhstan team again went ahead only for the home shooters to rally one more time and make it 4-4.

In the deciding round, India shot better to emerge 6-4 winners. Kazakhstan's Victor Khassyanov, Maxim Kolomoyets and Andrey Mogilevskiy bagged the bronze medal beating Qatar's Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Saeed Abusharib and Nasser Ali Al Hemaidi 6-4.

Together, the Indian team Prithviraj, Lakshay and Kynan aggregated 494 in the qualification held here on Thursday.

The Slovakians Michal Slamka, Filip Marinov and Adrian Drobny shot a total of 498 in their qualifying outings at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Kazakhs shot 489 in the qualification while Qatar managed to 466 to set up a bronze medal match ahead of the fifth-placed UAE (327). Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual men's trap to miss out on a podium on Friday, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.

