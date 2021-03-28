Cycling-Yates leads Ineos-Grenadiers podium sweep in Catalunya
Briton Adam Yates won the Tour of Catalunya week-long race as the Ineos-Grenadiers team completed a 1-2-3 overall finish in Barcelona on Sunday. Four-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who left Ineos-Grenadiers for Israel-Start Up Nation during the close season, was never in the mix and ended up 81st overall, 53:50 behind Yates.Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:24 IST
Briton Adam Yates won the Tour of Catalunya week-long race as the Ineos-Grenadiers team completed a 1-2-3 overall finish in Barcelona on Sunday. Yates, who joined the British team this year, built his victory on a third-stage win in the mountains to finish ahead of Australian Richie Porte and former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
The trio finished safely in the peloton in Sunday's seventh and last stage won by Belgian Thomas De Gendt from a breakaway. Four-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who left Ineos-Grenadiers for Israel-Start Up Nation during the close season, was never in the mix and ended up 81st overall, 53:50 behind Yates.
