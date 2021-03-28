Left Menu

Soccer-Dembele inspires France to 2-0 win in Kazakhstan

Ousmane Dembele inspired France to a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Sunday in their second match in World Cup qualifying Group D.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:24 IST
Ousmane Dembele inspired France to a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Sunday in their second match in World Cup qualifying Group D. Four days after being held 1-1 by Ukraine at the Stade de France, the world champions built their win in the first half with Sergiy Maliy's own goal adding to Dembele's opener before Kylian Mbappe missed a second-half penalty.

France moved top of the standings with four points, ahead of Bosnia, who they face away on Wednesday, Ukraine and Finland. Ukraine host Finland later on Sunday. Kazakhstan have zero points after playing their first game of the campaign.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

