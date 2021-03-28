Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard helps Clippers slay 76ers; Barty ready to spend rest of 2021 season away from home and more

Cycling: Yates leads Ineos-Grenadiers podium sweep in Catalunya Briton Adam Yates won the Tour of Catalunya week-long race as the Ineos-Grenadiers team completed a 1-2-3 overall finish in Barcelona on Sunday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard helps Clippers slay 76ers

Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup and finished with a team-high 28 points, and Paul George added 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the host Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Saturday night. Leonard, who missed a game with a foot injury, also had four rebounds and four assists, and Terance Mann scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as the Clippers won their fifth straight game and seventh in their last nine.

Barty ready to spend rest of 2021 season away from home

World number one Ash Barty said on Saturday she will probably not return home to Australia until after the conclusion of the 2021 season because of quarantine requirements in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Barty, speaking after she cruised into the last 16 at the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko, said the time needed to quarantine on either end of a journey to Australia would be too much of a challenge.

Tennis: Konjuh's comeback gathers momentum after injury setbacks

Ana Konjuh's career was blighted by injuries after arriving on Tour as a teenage prodigy but the Croatian is now ready to leave the frustrations behind as her comeback gathers steam. Konjuh was 15 when she won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open junior singles titles in 2013. Three days after turning 16 she beat then world number 14 Roberta Vinci in her WTA main draw debut.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson fractures foot vs. Bucks

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sustained a fractured right foot during the first quarter of Saturday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Robinson was injured while defending Milwaukee center Brook Lopez inside the 3-point line with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. The Knicks said he will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

Cycling: BORA-hansgrohe team excluded from Gent-Wevelgem due to COVID-19

BORA-hansgrohe were excluded from the Gent-Wevelgem race on Sunday after 17 team members were deemed to be close contacts of Britain's Matthew Walls who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Walls's positive result prompted the German team to be withdrawn from the Belgian E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday.

NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five.

Canadiens sign former top pick Cole Caufield

Forward Cole Caufield, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The deal will pay Caufield $700,000 at the NHL level this season and $832,500 at the NHL level through 2022-23. He will also receive three signing bonus payments of $92,500, and can earn up to $300,000 in bonuses next season and as much as $850,000 in incentives in 2022-23.

Cycling: Yates leads Ineos-Grenadiers podium sweep in Catalunya

Briton Adam Yates won the Tour of Catalunya week-long race as the Ineos-Grenadiers team completed a 1-2-3 overall finish in Barcelona on Sunday. Yates, who joined the British team this year, built his victory on a third-stage win in the mountains to finish ahead of Australian Richie Porte and former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Michigan team plane forced to make emergency landing

Michigan players and staffers received quite a scare on their way home from San Antonio after losing to Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The team plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Ind. after the plane began losing altitude and cabin pressure while flying through a storm.

Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Nets

Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

