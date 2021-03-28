Left Menu

Post England series win, BCCI Secy lauds Team India for maintaining consistency across formats

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian team following their 2-1 series win in the ODIs, saying that the hosts winning the limited-overs series after the Test series win is a "testament of consistency across formats".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:17 IST
Indian team players (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian team following their 2-1 series win in the ODIs, saying that the hosts winning the limited-overs series after the Test series win is a "testament of consistency across formats". Sam Curran's unbeaten knock of 95 runs went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third and final ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

With this win, India have clinched the three-match series 2-1. Virat Kohli-led side won all the series' in this England's tour of India. India clinched the four-match Test series 3-1 and then went onto win the five-match T20I series 3-2. "Congratulations #TeamIndia Backing up Test series win with victories in T20Is and in ODIs is a testament of consistency across formats," Jay Shah tweeted.

The BCCI Secretary further thanked England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their commitment towards the series. "Thank you, @ECB_cricket for your friendship & commitment in delivering a series that has brought joy to millions @ianwatmore Tom Harrison," he added.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis also congratulated the home side for winning all the series' of the tour. Taking to Twitter Ellis wrote, "Congratulations to India on winning the game, the series & all 3 series. What a mad game!"

Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered fifty-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors in the series decider which the hosts managed to successfully defend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

