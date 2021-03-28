Soccer-Kane leads England to 2-0 win in Albania
Albania initially made things difficult for England but once skipper Kane headed home in the 38th minute for his 33rd goal for his country it was a relatively straightforward assignment for Gareth Southgate's team. Kane also hit the woodwork, as did Phil Foden, before midfielder Mason Mount doubled England's lead just past the hour mark with a deft finish from Kane's pass. Albania have three points following their victory over Andorra in midweek.Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:27 IST
Harry Kane scored his first England goal since 2019 to lead his side to a comfortable 2-0 win against Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday to top Group I. Albania initially made things difficult for England but once skipper Kane headed home in the 38th minute for his 33rd goal for his country it was a relatively straightforward assignment for Gareth Southgate's team.
Kane also hit the woodwork, as did Phil Foden, before midfielder Mason Mount doubled England's lead just past the hour mark with a deft finish from Kane's pass. Albania were left to rue an early chance squandered by Myrto Uzuni, after which they rarely threatened an England side who followed up their 5-0 rout of San Marino on Thursday with a sure-footed display against much stiffer opposition.
They top the standings with six points from two games ahead of their home clash with most-likely group rivals Poland at Wembley on Wednesday. Albania have three points following their victory over Andorra in midweek.
