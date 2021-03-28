Soccer-Spain scrape win over Georgia with late Olmo strike
Luis Enrique's side pressed for a winner right until the end and finally found one when Olmo let fly from long range and although goalkeeper Giorgi Loria got a hand to the shot it dropped just under the crossbar and into the net. Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle blew to signal a first victory for Spain in Group B after they drew 1-1 at home to Greece last Thursday. Spain host Kosovo on Wednesday, while Georgia visit Greece.Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 29-03-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:37 IST
Spain striker Dani Olmo snatched a 2-1 win away to Georgia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday with a stoppage-time strike from outside the area to kick-start his side's efforts to qualify for Qatar 2022 after a sluggish start. Georgia thrilled the 15,000 fans in the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena when 20-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired them ahead two minutes before halftime after his side had coasted past a passive visiting defence.
Spain were on course for their first defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 28 years until Ferran Torres levelled in the 56th, sliding in to send a Jordi Alba cross into the roof of the net after Alvaro Morata had failed to connect with the ball. Luis Enrique's side pressed for a winner right until the end and finally found one when Olmo let fly from long range and although goalkeeper Giorgi Loria got a hand to the shot it dropped just under the crossbar and into the net.
Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle blew to signal a first victory for Spain in Group B after they drew 1-1 at home to Greece last Thursday. Spain host Kosovo on Wednesday, while Georgia visit Greece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- Alvaro Morata
- Spain
- Ferran Torres
- Greece
- Georgia
- Jordi
- Dani Olmo
- Luis Enrique's
- World Cup
ALSO READ
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience
US: Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlours
Motive in Georgia spa shootings may not be race, but Asian-Americans fearful
Details begin to emerge about man arrested in Georgia shootings