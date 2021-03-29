Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, March 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL Spring training roundup A roundup of action in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-SPRING-TRAINING, Field Level Media COLLEGE BASKETBALL MEN Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) NCAA Tournament -- East Region semifinals 4 Florida State vs. 1 Michigan, 5 p.m. 11 UCLA vs. 2 Alabama, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Tournament -- West Region semifinals 5 Creighton vs. 1 Gonzaga, 2:10 p.m. 7 Oregon vs. 6 USC, 9:45 p.m. NIT Final 1 Memphis vs. 4 Mississippi State, Noon WOMEN Women's NCAA Tournament Hemisfair Region semis: 5 Ga. Tech vs. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. Alamo Region semis: 5 Missouri State vs. 1 Stanford, 3 p.m. Alamo Region semis: 6 Oregon vs. 2 Louisville, 7 p.m. Hemisfair Region semis: 6 Texas vs. 2 Maryland, 9 p.m. Michigan team plane forced to make emergency landing Michigan players and staffers received quite a scare on their way home from San Antonio after losing to Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-MICH-EMERGENCY-LANDING, Field Level Media Miami G Chris Lykes entering transfer portal Miami point guard Chris Lykes is entering the NCAA transfer portal. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MIA-LYKES-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Phoenix at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Report: Thunder to waive G Austin Rivers The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to waive veteran guard Austin Rivers several days after acquiring him from the New York Knicks, according to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-RIVERS, Field Level Media Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DRUMMOND, Field Level Media

NFL Reports: Steelers DT Tyson Alualu staying in Pittsburgh Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu has decided to forego an offer from the Jacksonville Jaguars and stick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ALUALU, Field Level Media Report: NFL to approve 17-game season this week NFL owners will approve the expansion of the regular season to 17 games this week, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-SCHEDULE-CHANGE, Field Level Media

NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) N.Y. Rangers at Washington, Noon Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Canadiens sign former top pick Cole Caufield Forward Cole Caufield, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CAUFIELD, Field Level Media GOLF Coverage of Sunday events PGA Tour -- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play PGA Tour -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship LPGA Tour -- Kia Classic

TENNIS ATP -- Miami Open TENNIS-ATP-MIAMI-OPEN, Field Level Media WTA -- Miami Open TENNIS-WTA-MIAMI-OPEN, Field Level Media SOCCER Friendly: USMNT at Northern Ireland in Belfast, 12:05 p.m. CONCACAF: USA under-23 men vs. Honduras, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR dirt races postponed to Monday due to rain Both NASCAR dirt races scheduled for Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway were postponed until Monday because of heavy rainfall in Tennessee. AUTORACING-NAS-POSTPONEMENTS, Field Level Media ESPORTS Dota -- ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 LoL -- League Championship Series Midseason Showdown Call of Duty League -- Stage 2, Week 2 (Toronto home series) Madden 21 Challenge

