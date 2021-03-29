Left Menu

Atwal misses cut at Punta Cana Championships

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal 76-72 missed the cut even as two Major winners Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell were in contention to win the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championships.

PTI | Puntacana | Updated: 29-03-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 00:07 IST
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal (76-72) missed the cut even as two Major winners Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell were in contention to win the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championships. While Willet, a Masters Champion, was Tied-3rd with rounds of 70-70-67, McDowell was T-7 with 70-69-70.

Daniel Chopra (76-77) also missed the halfway cut.

Rafael Campos holed out for birdie from off the green for birdie and a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen at the windy course.

Campos, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican player whose family also spends time in the Dominican, shot 69 to match Dahmen at 10-under 206.

Apart from Willett (67), Gligic (68) was a stroke back. Emiliano Grillo (65) and Thomas Pieters (69) were 8-under, and defending champion Hudson Swafford (68) was 7-under with 2019 winner McDowell (70) and Charley Hoffman (68) among others.

