Left Menu

Aditi Ashok makes cut at Kia Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remained in the middle of the leaderboard at Kia Classic after rounds of 74-72-71 on the LPGA Tour here. In the third round, she had a colourful card with an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 71.Meanwhile, Inbee Park opened a five-stroke lead in a bid to finally win the Kia Classic.

PTI | Carlsbad | Updated: 29-03-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 00:18 IST
Aditi Ashok makes cut at Kia Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remained in the middle of the leaderboard at Kia Classic after rounds of 74-72-71 on the LPGA Tour here. Aditi, who has had modest results and shown her quality in patches, would be happy to see the game trending well. She is at Tied-45th.

She found a lot of fairway in the first two rounds and greens in all three, but putting still needs a bit of work, which is bound to come along as she plays more.

After scoring 74 in the first round, she had a nice run of birdies between 12th and 14th as she shot 72 and made the cut. In the third round, she had a colourful card with an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 71.

Meanwhile, Inbee Park opened a five-stroke lead in a bid to finally win the Kia Classic. Runner-up three times in 2010, 2016 and 2019, the Hall of Famer shot a 3-under 69 to reach 12-under 204 at Aviara Golf Club. The 32-year-old South Korean star, Park is making her first LPGA Tour start of the season and she has 20 tour wins with seven majors.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and Madelene Sagstrom were 6-under in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week in Rancho Mirage. Ko, the ANA winner in April 2019, shot 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli surprised at Shardul not getting man of the match and Bhuvi missing man of the series

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said he was surprised that Shardul Thakur was not adjudged man-of-the-match for the third and final ODI against England and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the man-of-the-series honours despite strong performanc...

Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and...

Soccer-Spain scrape win over Georgia with late Olmo strike

Spain striker Dani Olmo snatched a 2-1 win away to Georgia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday with a stoppage-time strike from outside the area to kick-start his sides efforts to qualify for Qatar 2022 after a sluggish start. Georgia th...

Soccer-Kane leads England to 2-0 win in Albania

Harry Kane scored his first England goal since 2019 to lead his side to a comfortable 2-0 win against Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday to top Group I.Albania initially made things difficult for England but once skipper Kane headed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021