Left Menu

Soccer-Record-breaking Denmark thrash Moldova 8-0

Three minutes later they were two goals up when some dreadful Moldovan defending allowed Andreas Skov Olsen to cut in from the right and set up Damsgaard to poke the ball home, and the winger netted his second seven minutes later. Fullback Jens Stryger Larsen added a fourth, cutting in from the right before curling the ball into the net with his left foot and Mattias Jensen made it 5-0 six minutes before the break.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 02:33 IST
Soccer-Record-breaking Denmark thrash Moldova 8-0

Denmark turned on the style as they thrashed Moldova 8-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday to top Group F with Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard both scoring twice against the nation ranked 177th in the world.

It was the biggest win in a qualifier for a major tournament by Denmark, who wore t-shirts with "Football Supports Change" on the front for their team photograph to raise awareness of human rights issues in Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand made 10 changes from the side that defeated Israel 2-0 away in their opening qualifier as only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel remained in the team, but it made little difference as they quickly dismantled the visitors.

The Danes went ahead in the 19th minute when Moldova midfielder Catalin Carp pulled down Joachim Andersen and Dolberg sent the penalty low to goalkeeper Stanislav Namasco's right. Three minutes later they were two goals up when some dreadful Moldovan defending allowed Andreas Skov Olsen to cut in from the right and set up Damsgaard to poke the ball home, and the winger netted his second seven minutes later.

Fullback Jens Stryger Larsen added a fourth, cutting in from the right before curling the ball into the net with his left foot and Mattias Jensen made it 5-0 six minutes before the break. Dolberg headed his second early in the second half before substitutes Robert Skov and Marcus Ingvartsen completed the rout.

Denmark are top on six points, two points ahead of Austria, who came from a goal down to win 3-1 at home to Faroe Islands. Scotland are third on two points after a 1-1 draw in Israel, who now have a point along with the Faroes and bottom side Moldova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to be cautious as a stay-at-home order and some other lockdown measures are lifted in England, citing rising cases in other parts of Europe and the threat posed by new variants of the virus. From M...

Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse

Search and rescue workers pulled a six-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building as the death toll from the incident rose to 25, Egyptian officials said.The infants mother, father, and sister had already been found dead, ...

Motor racing-Vettel scores only penalty points on Aston Martin debut

Sebastian Vettel scored only penalty points on a nightmare Formula One debut for Aston Martin on Sunday that did little to banish the bad memories of an error-prone last two years at Ferrari. The four times world champion had picked up thre...

Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs

Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germanys states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control.Merkel expressed dissati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021