Left Menu

Reuters Sports News Summary

Report: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year deal worth up to $29.75 million, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday afternoon. Sogard, Duffy and Brothers were competing for roster spots after signing minor-league deals with Chicago this spring.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 05:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reports: Spurs to waive Marquese Chriss, sign Gorgui Dieng

The San Antonio Spurs plan to waive forward Marquese Chriss and sign center Gorgui Dieng, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Chriss spent only a few days with the Spurs, who acquired him from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He is out for the season with a broken right leg. RHP Wade Davis makes Royals, guarantees $1.25M salary

The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wade Davis on Sunday, guaranteeing the veteran's salary for 2021. Davis, 35, reportedly will earn $1.25 million guaranteed with an opportunity to earn an additional $1.125 million in incentives. He signed a minor-league deal in January with the hopes of securing his spot on the 40-man roster by the end of spring training. Report: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year deal worth up to $29.75 million, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday afternoon. The deal includes three club options, with $9.25 million guaranteed in the first two seasons, ESPN reported. Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

Veteran infielders Eric Sogard and Matt Duffy appear to be heading back to the big leagues after the Chicago Cubs selected the contracts of both players Sunday afternoon. The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Rex Brothers, opening the door for all three players to be with the club for opening day later this week. Sogard, Duffy and Brothers were competing for roster spots after signing minor-league deals with Chicago this spring. Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Florida big man Colin Castleton declares for NBA draft

Florida forward Colin Castleton announced Sunday he is entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft in hopes of "receiving feedback," but was retaining an option to return to the Gators if his draft prospects aren't too bright. The 6-foot-11 junior, who spent two seasons on Michigan's bench before transferring to Florida and averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game, said he will not hire an agent so he will retain his college eligibility through the spring. Michigan team plane forced to make emergency landing

Michigan players and staffers received quite a scare on their way home from San Antonio after losing to Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The team plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Ind. after the plane began losing altitude and cabin pressure while flying through a storm. Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. He hit three home runs in 28 at-bats during spring training but could not seem to carve out a spot as a backup to first baseman Colin Moran and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Indiana hires Mike Woodson as head coach

Indiana named New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson as their new head coach on Sunday. Woodson, 63, is an Indianapolis native who was a star player for the Hoosiers under coach Bob Knight from 1976-80. Falcons restructure contract of LB Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of linebacker Deion Jones, according to an ESPN report Sunday. ESPN cited agent Drew Rosenhaus per its report that Jones agreed to defer $4 million of his scheduled $8.2 million salary to 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.The fire began just after mid...

Chile's Pinera says will ask Congress to postpone election due to COVID-19

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The country has seen a fres...

Australia's third-largest city to enter three-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus. About 2 million people in the city...

Rugby-Chiefs, Blues women to face off in New Zealand first

The Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues will face off in the first womens match between two New Zealand Super Rugby franchises on May 1, the clubs said on Monday. The match, which will take place as part of a double header before the mens tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021