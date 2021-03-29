Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reports: Spurs to waive Marquese Chriss, sign Gorgui Dieng

The San Antonio Spurs plan to waive forward Marquese Chriss and sign center Gorgui Dieng, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Chriss spent only a few days with the Spurs, who acquired him from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He is out for the season with a broken right leg. RHP Wade Davis makes Royals, guarantees $1.25M salary

The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wade Davis on Sunday, guaranteeing the veteran's salary for 2021. Davis, 35, reportedly will earn $1.25 million guaranteed with an opportunity to earn an additional $1.125 million in incentives. He signed a minor-league deal in January with the hopes of securing his spot on the 40-man roster by the end of spring training. Report: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year deal worth up to $29.75 million, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday afternoon. The deal includes three club options, with $9.25 million guaranteed in the first two seasons, ESPN reported. Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

Veteran infielders Eric Sogard and Matt Duffy appear to be heading back to the big leagues after the Chicago Cubs selected the contracts of both players Sunday afternoon. The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Rex Brothers, opening the door for all three players to be with the club for opening day later this week. Sogard, Duffy and Brothers were competing for roster spots after signing minor-league deals with Chicago this spring. Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Florida big man Colin Castleton declares for NBA draft

Florida forward Colin Castleton announced Sunday he is entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft in hopes of "receiving feedback," but was retaining an option to return to the Gators if his draft prospects aren't too bright. The 6-foot-11 junior, who spent two seasons on Michigan's bench before transferring to Florida and averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game, said he will not hire an agent so he will retain his college eligibility through the spring. Michigan team plane forced to make emergency landing

Michigan players and staffers received quite a scare on their way home from San Antonio after losing to Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The team plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Ind. after the plane began losing altitude and cabin pressure while flying through a storm. Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. He hit three home runs in 28 at-bats during spring training but could not seem to carve out a spot as a backup to first baseman Colin Moran and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Indiana hires Mike Woodson as head coach

Indiana named New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson as their new head coach on Sunday. Woodson, 63, is an Indianapolis native who was a star player for the Hoosiers under coach Bob Knight from 1976-80. Falcons restructure contract of LB Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of linebacker Deion Jones, according to an ESPN report Sunday. ESPN cited agent Drew Rosenhaus per its report that Jones agreed to defer $4 million of his scheduled $8.2 million salary to 2022.

