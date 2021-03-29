Left Menu

Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Honduras punched their ticket to the men's soccer competition at this year's Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semi-final victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 05:56 IST
Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Honduras punched their ticket to the men's soccer competition at this year's Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semi-final victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. Los Catrachos, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to hosts Brazil in the semi-finals, went ahead on goals by American-born Honduran Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma before the U.S. pulled one back in the 52nd minute.

Honduras, who have qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal. Disaster struck for the Americans in the 47th minute when goalkeeper David Ochoa got caught in possession and his pass was swiftly blocked by Palma and bounced straight into the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The United States, who have not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games, got on the board when Jackson Yueill rifled in a shot from outside the area. Honduras, who reached the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament as the top team in Group B, will next face either Mexico or Canada in Tuesday's final.

Group A winner Mexico and Canada are playing in Sunday's second semi-final to determine the other team that represents North and Central America and the Caribbean at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics. As both semi-final winners qualify for the Olympics, the final qualification match is essentially an exhibition.

The eight-team tournament was originally scheduled to be held in March 2020 but was postponed because of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.The fire began just after mid...

Chile's Pinera says will ask Congress to postpone election due to COVID-19

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The country has seen a fres...

Australia's third-largest city to enter three-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus. About 2 million people in the city...

Rugby-Chiefs, Blues women to face off in New Zealand first

The Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues will face off in the first womens match between two New Zealand Super Rugby franchises on May 1, the clubs said on Monday. The match, which will take place as part of a double header before the mens tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021