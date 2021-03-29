Left Menu

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Super Rugby team Queensland Reds, who beat the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney over the weekend, may also need to alter travel plans and head directly to Melbourne for their match against the Rebels on Saturday. Queensland officials reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the cluster of cases linked to the UK variant to seven.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:00 IST
Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australia's professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people in Brisbane, the country's third largest city, will be required to stay home from 5 p.m. local time except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Australian Football League (AFL) team Brisbane Lions will remain in the southern state of Victoria, having awaited developments since their match against Geelong Cats on Friday. Their home match against Collingwood Magpies has been switched from the Gabba to Melbourne's Docklands stadium, the AFL said on Monday.

National Rugby League (BRL) team Brisbane Broncos are expected to expedite their flight to Victoria to prepare for their match against champions Melbourne Storm on Friday. NRL boss Peter V'landys told Australian radio station 2GB over the weekend that the league could end up moving games.

"It really depends on the infection rate," he said. "The next 48 hours will be able to tell us as to the magnitude if it has got out into the community and the rate of it and we’ll make the decisions from there."

A-League soccer team Brisbane Roar said they were consulting with the league regarding their scheduled home match against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. Super Rugby team Queensland Reds, who beat the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney over the weekend, may also need to alter travel plans and head directly to Melbourne for their match against the Rebels on Saturday.

Queensland officials reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the cluster of cases linked to the UK variant to seven. The first case in the new cluster was reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, authorities said on Sunday. Police were probably involved in the wom...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious as U.S. futures ease, lot hanging on Biden plan

Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as U.S. equity futures slipped and investors awaited details of proposed trillions in U.S. fiscal spending that many are counting on to supercharge the global economic recovery. Optimism about the ...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...

Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government.Its terrible. Its absolutely outrageous. And base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021