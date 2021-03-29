Ind vs Eng: Will take confidence from white-ball leg into IPL, says Bairstow

Left Menu

England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow on Sunday said that he will take the confidence from the white-ball series against India into the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:52 IST
Jonny Bairstow (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow on Sunday said that he will take the confidence from the white-ball series against India into the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for the SunRisers Hyderabad. Bairstow was awarded Man of the Series for his performance in the three-match series against India after he registered 219 runs.

In the third ODI against England, Sam Curran played an unbeaten knock of 95 but his innings went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. At one stage, England was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game around with his brilliant batting. However, T Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over, and the hosts clinched the series. For the hosts, Shardul took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with three wickets.

"I've been pleased with my striking, but we'd like to be on the winning side. Today, it just wasn't meant to be. I didn't score a lot in the Tests, but it was pleasing to come back and do well in the white-ball leg and I'll be taking the confidence into the IPL. We know Bhuvi's skills, and I think getting outside off is the way to counter it. We had a conversation about it and we played him in the Sunrisers' camp, so we'll have practice against him, don't worry about that," Bairstow told host broadcaster Star Sports. "Curran was special, wasn't he? He's played out of his skin, and we know the quality and talent he has, and the belief he had to take us over the line, but congratulations to Nattu and how he executed the yorkers at the death. There are not many people I would trust more than Sam to clear the short boundaries and he was absolutely fantastic today," he added.

Earlier, India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors. India defeated England in all three formats this year. The side had won Test series 3-1, the T20I series 3-2, and then the ODI series 2-1.

The IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9. SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders KKR) in their first match on April 11. (ANI)

