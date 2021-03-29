Left Menu

'Great to be back': Hamilton after winning Bahrain Grand Prix

After winning the Formula 1 2021 season opener at Bahrain, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton said that he loves challenges and how great is it for him to be back on the circuit.

ANI | Sakhir | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:55 IST
'Great to be back': Hamilton after winning Bahrain Grand Prix
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After winning the Formula 1 2021 season opener at Bahrain, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton said that he loves challenges and how great is it for him to be back on the circuit. "I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season, today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It's great to be back," tweeted Hamilton.

Hamilton had won the Formula 1 2020 season and in the process, he also broke Ferrari's Michael Schumacher's record of recording most wins in Formula One. Carrying from his form, the Mercedes driver scripted win in the first race of the 2021 season as well. Before the 2021 season opener at Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton once again took the knee to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Talking about taking the knee, Hamilton tweeted: "Whilst we celebrate this victory, it's important to remind ourselves that action speaks louder than words. The road ahead to create pathways for kids like myself is a long and strenuous one, but it's a journey i'm proud to be on."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won a nail-biting Bahrain Grand Prix season opener, triumphing over Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a fantastic duel in the desert that went down to the very last lap of the race. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completed the podium. Starting from the fourth pole position of his career, Verstappen had taken control of the race early on, but lost his advantage when Hamilton was able to undercut the Dutchman into the lead in the first round of pit stops. Following a second stop for both drivers - Verstappen's coming 10 laps after Hamilton's - a thrilling finale was set up, Verstappen eating into Hamilton's lead before attempting a pass on Lap 53 but running too wide and giving the place back.

That would be Verstappen's last opportunity, with Hamilton able to hold on until the flag to take his 96th career win by less than a second - while Hamilton also passed Michael Schumacher's record of 5,111 for the most laps led in F1 history. Behind the duelling lead pair, Bottas finished a distant third after a late stop to successfully gain the fastest lap bonus point, while Lando Norris equalled his result from the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix with a fantastic drive to fourth for McLaren.

Sergio Perez finished in fifth place. After a formation lap issue that forced him to start from the pit lane, Sergio Perez recovered to fifth on his debut for Red Bull, ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

Several injured during oil refinery fire in Indonesia's West Java Province

Jakarta Indonesia, March 29 ANISputnik Several people were injured in a fire that erupted at an oil refinery in Indonesias West Java Province after an explosion, the state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina said. Earlier, it was reported t...

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.c...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021