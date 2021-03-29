Left Menu

Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The United States pulled one back through Jackson Yueill in the 52nd minute but could not get the equaliser. Honduras, who have qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:03 IST
Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Honduras booked their spot in the men's soccer competition at the Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semi-final victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday.

'Los Catrachos', who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to hosts Brazil in the semi-finals, went 2-0 up through American-born Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma either side of halftime. The United States pulled one back through Jackson Yueill in the 52nd minute but could not get the equaliser.

Honduras, who have qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal. Disaster struck for the Americans in the 47th minute when goalkeeper David Ochoa got caught in possession and his pass was blocked by Palma and bounced straight into the net.

The United States, who have not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games, got on the board when Yueill rifled in a shot from outside the area. Honduras, who reached the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament as the top team in Group B, will next face Group A winners Mexico in Tuesday's final.

Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from winger Uriel Antuna and defender Johan Vasquez. Mexico and Honduras will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics.

As both semi-final winners qualify for the Olympics, the final qualification match is essentially an exhibition. The eight-team tournament was originally scheduled to be held in March 2020 but was postponed because of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

Several injured during oil refinery fire in Indonesia's West Java Province

Jakarta Indonesia, March 29 ANISputnik Several people were injured in a fire that erupted at an oil refinery in Indonesias West Java Province after an explosion, the state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina said. Earlier, it was reported t...

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.c...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021