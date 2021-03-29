Left Menu

CWI's AGM postponed to April 11 due to lack of quorum

The Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was adjourned on Sunday as there was a lack of quorum, informed the board in a media release.

Cricket West Indies logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was adjourned on Sunday as there was a lack of quorum, informed the board in a media release. The meeting could not proceed to business as the CWI Articles of Association stipulate that nine (9) representatives of the full members need to be present in person to constitute a quorum.

"All eight (8) representatives duly authorized to represent the Jamaica Cricket Association, Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board were present," stated the CWI release. Despite having previously authorised their representatives to attend, when the roll was called there were no representatives present from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) nor the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA).

The Articles of Association provide that if there is no quorum within thirty minutes from the time appointed for the meeting, it shall stand adjourned to the next business day or to such other time and place as the Board of Directors may determine, and at the adjourned meeting no other business may be transacted. Attempts to reach the representatives from the BCA and GCB were unsuccessful.

The CWI Board of Directors subsequently held an Emergency Board Meeting on Sunday and decided that the AGM will resume on Sunday, April 11. (ANI)

