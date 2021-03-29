Soccer-Havertz hopes to hit top gear after poor start at Chelsea

Left Menu

Chelsea's Kai Havertz struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen but the Germany midfielder said he has finally settled down and sees a bright future for himself at Stamford Bridge. Havertz managed just one goal and two assists in the league since arriving from Leverkusen for a reported 71 million pounds ($97.80 million), according to Premier League https://www.premierleague.com/players/20810/Kai-Havertz/stats?co=1&se=363 stats.

The 21-year-old was laid low by COVID-19 in November and was then used mostly as a substitute by manager Thomas Tuchel before picking up an injury last month. "It's been a tough season," Havertz said after Germany's 1-0 win over Romania in Sunday's 2022 World Cup qualifier. "I know that things haven't been going smoothly.

"But I think that's normal when you first go abroad. It takes half a year or longer to adjust. "I think that things are going well right now so I don't want to overthink those negative impressions from the past. I am positive and hope that the next weeks will be every bit as good."

Chelsea are fourth in the league with 51 points and host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday after the international break. ($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

