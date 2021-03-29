Left Menu

On this day: Australia lifted its fifth Men's WC title in 2015

Six years ago on this day, Australia lifted its fifth World Cup title under the leadership of Michael Clarke and became the second side after India to win it in home conditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:27 IST
On this day: Australia lifted its fifth Men's WC title in 2015
2015 World Cup winning Australian team (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Six years ago on this day, Australia lifted its fifth World Cup title under the leadership of Michael Clarke and became the second side after India to win it in home conditions. The summit clash was played between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015. Kiwis won the toss and elected to bat first. In the jam-packed stadium, Kiwis only managed to score 183 runs in 45 overs as Aussies pacers bowled on tight lengths and did not allow them to score runs freely.

Grant Elliott played the highest knock of 83 runs while Ross Taylor scored 40 runs. For Australia, James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson bagged three wickets each while Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets. Chasing 184 was not a difficult task for the home side and they won the match comfortably by seven wickets in 33.1 overs. Skipper Clarke amassed 74 runs while opener David Warner scored 45 runs.

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 56 runs. Faulkner was awarded Player of the Match for his 3-36 performance while Player of the Tournament was claimed by Starc for scalping most wickets in the tournament. In the 2015 World Cup, Australia had defeated India in the semi-finals. Under Clarke, the hosts lost just one group stage match and the defeat came against New Zealand.

Australia has won the World Cup on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). Under Ricky Ponting, Australia won the World Cup twice (2003 and 2007). In 1987, Allan Border was Australia's skipper while in the 1999 tournament, Steve Waugh led Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021