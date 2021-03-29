Sports News Roundup: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak; Lakers are front-runners to sign Drummond and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Soccer: Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Honduras booked their spot in the men's soccer competition at the Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semi-final victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. 'Los Catrachos', who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to hosts Brazil in the semi-finals, went 2-0 up through American-born Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma either side of halftime.

Report: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year deal worth up to $29.75 million, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday afternoon. The deal includes three club options, with $9.25 million guaranteed in the first two seasons, ESPN reported.

Spring training roundup: Rays blast Braves behind 12-run eighth

Moises Gomez smacked a three-run home run to cap a 12-run eighth inning as the host Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves 16-5 on Sunday afternoon in Port Charlotte, Fla. The Rays entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 5-4 but used a combination of eight hits, four walks and two wild pitches to punctuate a 16-hit attack in the comeback win.

Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

Veteran infielders Eric Sogard and Matt Duffy appear to be heading back to the big leagues after the Chicago Cubs selected the contracts of both players Sunday afternoon. The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Rex Brothers, opening the door for all three players to be with the club for opening day later this week. Sogard, Duffy and Brothers were competing for roster spots after signing minor-league deals with Chicago this spring.

NHL roundup: Capitals start quick, hold off Rangers

Tom Wilson scored two goals and Alex Ovechkin added one more as the Washington Capitals notched three goals in a four-plus minute span of the second period before holding on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Those three goals came in a span of 4 minutes, 24 seconds and gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 4-0 early in the third period, but the Rangers scored four times in nearly 9 1/2 minutes although they never caught Washington.

Florida big man Colin Castleton declares for NBA draft

Florida forward Colin Castleton announced Sunday he is entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft in hopes of "receiving feedback," but was retaining an option to return to the Gators if his draft prospects aren't too bright. The 6-foot-11 junior, who spent two seasons on Michigan's bench before transferring to Florida and averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game, said he will not hire an agent so he will retain his college eligibility through the spring.

Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. He hit three home runs in 28 at-bats during spring training but could not seem to carve out a spot as a backup to first baseman Colin Moran and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Indiana hires Mike Woodson as head coach

Indiana named New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson as their new head coach on Sunday. Woodson, 63, is an Indianapolis native who was a star player for the Hoosiers under coach Bob Knight from 1976-80.

Falcons restructure contract of LB Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of linebacker Deion Jones, according to an ESPN report Sunday. ESPN cited agent Drew Rosenhaus per its report that Jones agreed to defer $4 million of his scheduled $8.2 million salary to 2022.

