Was always in the groove, made most of my chances, says Dhawan
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed his time in the ODI series against England and made the most of his chances.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:52 IST
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed his time in the ODI series against England and made the most of his chances. India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Dhawan accumulated 171 runs in the series, nearly missing out on a century in the first ODI as he got out on 98 runs.
"I was always in the groove. Once I got the chance, I made the most of it. It's a good feeling to bat like this, I really enjoyed it. I was playing domestic cricket, I was preparing for it and that was the best match practice I could get coming into this series. The wicket was good for the last two matches and it stayed true today as well. I enjoy playing on bouncy tracks," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game. Earlier, Sam Curran's 95-run knock went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third ODI.
India's batting unit displayed a change of approach and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Pant (78), Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.
The Virat Kohli-led side won all the series in this England's tour of India. India clinched the four-match Test series 3-1 and then went onto win the five-match T20I series 3-2. (ANI)
