Left Menu

Was always in the groove, made most of my chances, says Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed his time in the ODI series against England and made the most of his chances.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:52 IST
Was always in the groove, made most of my chances, says Dhawan
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed his time in the ODI series against England and made the most of his chances. India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Dhawan accumulated 171 runs in the series, nearly missing out on a century in the first ODI as he got out on 98 runs.

"I was always in the groove. Once I got the chance, I made the most of it. It's a good feeling to bat like this, I really enjoyed it. I was playing domestic cricket, I was preparing for it and that was the best match practice I could get coming into this series. The wicket was good for the last two matches and it stayed true today as well. I enjoy playing on bouncy tracks," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game. Earlier, Sam Curran's 95-run knock went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third ODI.

India's batting unit displayed a change of approach and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Pant (78), Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.

The Virat Kohli-led side won all the series in this England's tour of India. India clinched the four-match Test series 3-1 and then went onto win the five-match T20I series 3-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021