Left Menu

Cricket-England must focus on the big picture, says Buttler

England have no reason to push the panic button despite their 2-1 loss to India marking a second straight series defeat in the 50-overs format, said stand-in captain Jos Buttler.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:53 IST
Cricket-England must focus on the big picture, says Buttler

England have no reason to push the panic button despite their 2-1 loss to India marking a second straight series defeat in the 50-overs format, said stand-in captain Jos Buttler. England have dominated white-ball cricket in recent years, piling up nine one-day series victories in a row. They also top the world rankings in both the 50 overs and Twenty20 format.

However, their seven-run loss to India in a thrilling decider on Sunday came on the heels of the World Cup champions' defeat to Australia at home last year. Buttler, who lead the side in the last two ODIs against India in the absence of the injured Eoin Morgan, said England were blooding fresh talent and the back-to-back defeats were nothing to worry about.

"We've been a brilliant side for a long time now, I wouldn't read too much into it," Buttler told reporters after Sunday's loss. "We've lost two series now but it's two series in the last 11. We are still a very good side, we're expanding the talent pool with a few guys missing and few other guys getting opportunities, which is fantastic.

"And that's been a big part of us getting better and better as a side and we never want to put limitations on what we're capable of. We'll continue to try and push the boundaries and strive to do that." Defeat in the ODI series capped a poor tour for England, who also lost the test series 3-1 and suffered defeat in the T20 leg. With India scheduled to host the T20 World Cup later this year and the 50-overs World Cup in 2023, Buttler was pleased with England's exposure to the conditions.

"It's a long cycle looking ahead to the next World Cup (in 2023) and of course you want to learn and win at the same time," the wicketkeeper-batsman said. "We're disappointed when we don't do that but there's a big picture."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021