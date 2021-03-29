Left Menu

Rugby-Waratahs launch player recruitment review after Penney axing

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:22 IST
Rugby-Waratahs launch player recruitment review after Penney axing

The New South Wales Waratahs have launched a review of player recruitment and retention after sacking coach Rob Penney in the wake of five successive defeats to start the Super Rugby AU season.

Penney was sacked on Sunday, a day after the Waratahs suffered a second record loss of the season to the Queensland Reds in front of a handful of fans at the 80,000-seater Olympic stadium. Including Saturday's 46-14 drubbing, the Waratahs have conceded 201 points this season -- a performance that chief executive Paul Doorn said was not good enough even for a young team weakened by the departure of a host of internationals.

"Effectively, we've had five losses this year, three of them record losses," Doorn told reporters in Sydney. "We knew that it was an inexperienced side to start with so, from our perspective, there was ample time to (deliver success) but unfortunately that wasn't to be.

"There are a range of other things around recruitment and retention that we are delving into to make sure they are a success going forward." The Waratahs had won just five of 19 matches since Penney took over from fellow New Zealander Daryl Gibson in 2020, and captain Jake Gordon said there was some feeling in the squad that they had let their coach down.

"We haven't been performing," said the Wallabies scrumhalf, who hopes to return from injury against the ACT Brumbies on Friday. "We've been letting our state down, our fans down, our family down. There's definitely a sense across the board of letting people down."

Jason Gilmore, who will take over as co-coach for the rest of the season along with former Wallaby Chris Whitaker, said he was confident there was enough quality in the Waratahs squad to avoid a winless season in the last three matches. "We're feeling for Rob, but the reality of professional sport is you've got to get your wins on the board," the former Junior Wallabies coach said.

"The change is not going to be the magic wand, it's not going to drop in 300 test caps or 800 Super (rugby) caps, so the squad that we've got is the squad that we've got. "We believe we can make some small shifts that can impact on the game. It's going to be a tough one against the Brumbies ... and then with the Force and the Rebels ... I definitely think they're winnable games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 5 ultras killed in anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were killed on Monday morning in an operation conducted by police against the rebels in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, a senior police official said.The anti-Naxal operation is still on, he said.Five Naxals were killed in the...

J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust AVAT to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.The company...

West Bengal: BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdars 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday. ...

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021