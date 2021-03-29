Soccer-Scotland deserved more than a point, says Fraser

Left Menu

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:32 IST
Scotland goal scorer Ryan Fraser felt his side should have gone on to win Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Israel after a much improved second-half performance. As in their opening Group F game against Austria last week, the Scots came from behind to draw but Fraser felt they deserved more from the game at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

“We were a lot better in the second half,” he told reporters after the 1-1 draw. “We took a little while to get going in the first half. “I thought when we got to grips with them in the second half we dominated the game and should have won in the end.

“At halftime the manager said we needed to stand up and do a lot better. I thought we did that man for man and we could have gone into our shell at 1-0, but we came out fighting.” Scotland conceded a goal just before the break but Fraser equalised 11 minutes into the second half with a shot from just outside the area.

Scotland return home for their next qualifier against the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park on Wednesday. “There are still a lot of points to play for and now we just need to make sure we win the Faroes game,” added Fraser. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

