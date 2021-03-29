Left Menu

Wasn't under heavy stress, knew I could execute well: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he was not under pressure as he knew he could execute his lengths in the third and final ODI against England which India won to clinch the three-match series.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:39 IST
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he was not under pressure as he knew he could execute his lengths in the third and final ODI against England which India won to clinch the three-match series. Sam Curran's knock went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Prior to the ODI series win, India had registered wins in the T20I and Test series as well against England.

Shardul Thakur bagged four wickets while Kumar clinched three scalps as India defended the 330-run target at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. "Yes, there was a bit of tension, the ground was small and there was a bit of dew, but yes, we were under some pressure. Personally, I wasn't under heavy stress with the ball, it was doing a bit and I knew I could execute well," Kumar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"I am looking forward to the IPL. I'm just happy that I went through the entire series pretty well (talking about his recent injury issues). Hopefully, I will go on and do well in the upcoming series," he added. After the match, India skipper Virat Kohli had said that Thakur and Kumar should have been awarded the Man of the Match and Player of the Series awards respectively.

"I am surprised Shardul was not the man of the match, and Bhuvi was not the man of the series. A lot of credit to them for bowling so well in adverse conditions. Prasidh and Krunal were impressive but death overs batting was extremely good, despite the early wickets, and if the top three can get a hundred, then we can get 370s and 380s later," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Kumar scalped a total of six wickets in three ODIs against England at a highly impressive economy rate of 4.66. (ANI)

