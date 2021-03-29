Left Menu

Hobbled Daniil Medvedev limps to 3rd-round win at Miami Open

The top-ranked Medvedev held his final two service games despite being hobbled by cramps and beat Alexei Popyrin 7-6 3, 6-7 7, 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open.Medvedev said the victory brought a special sort of satisfaction.Winning a Grand Slam final in straight sets doesnt feel the way I felt after the match point today, he said with a grin.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:10 IST
Hobbled Daniil Medvedev limps to 3rd-round win at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev could barely walk, much less run. He could still serve, though. The top-ranked Medvedev held his final two service games despite being hobbled by cramps and beat Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open.

Medvedev said the victory brought a special sort of satisfaction.

“Winning a Grand Slam final in straight sets doesn't feel the way I felt after the match point today,” he said with a grin. ''A match to remember for sure.'' Medvedev failed to convert three match points in the second set after taking a 5-2 lead. An hour later the Russian was still playing, and on a humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s, he paid a price. He broke in the final set for a 4-3 lead, but by then he was limping around the court.

“I felt like my legs were not following me anymore,” Medvedev said. “The only thing I was thinking about is not to fall down, because if you fall down, I don't think I would be able to get up. There were a few moments I just wanted to lay down and say, OK, it's over.' That's the thing I couldn't accept myself to do.” To keep rallies short, Medvedev began hitting high-risk shots, and made enough of them — serves especially — to close out the 2 1/2-hour match. When Popyrin misfired on a backhand on the final point, Medvedev shuffled to the net with a smile that turned into a wince.

“My serve saved me,” Medvedev said. “Thanks a lot to my serve.” Also advancing was No. 18-seeded John Isner, the only former Miami champion in the men's field. On the women's side, No. 2 Naomi Osaka advanced with a walkover, but No. 4 Sofia Kenin lost to No. 27 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Popyrin, a 21-year-old Australian ranked 86th, second-guessed himself for not making Medvedev move more at one juncture. But Popyrin credited his good friend and practice partner for closing out the win.

“I saw he couldn't walk at all,” Popyrin said, “but he was bombing 120-mph serves. He was definitely struggling out there. Props to him that he was able to serve it out.” Medvedev said he felt fine two hours after the match, aside from soreness in his legs, and expects no issues going forward. He'll have two days to recover before his fourth-round match.

Isner never had a break-point opportunity and won anyway, which is the kind of feat typical of Isner. The big American with the big serve hit 16 aces and edged No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

That made it four consecutive sets Isner has won by tiebreaker against Auger-Aliassime in Miami. The score when they met in the 2019 semifinal was 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

In the rematch, neither player had a break point, which meant the outcome was determined by a handful of shots. Isner likes such matches — sometimes.

“I enjoy it when I win,” he said. “It's frustrating when you lose a match that comes down to point here or there, and a lot of times that's how it is for me. I could very easily be talking now as a loser and be going home.” Said Auger-Aliassime: “I guess 6 and 6 is a pretty common score against John. It slipped out of my hands. It was a close one.'' Osaka advanced to the fourth round at Miami for the first time in her career when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.

Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.

She'll next face No. 16 Elise Mertens, who won a seesaw match against No. 22 Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. No. 29 Jessica Pegula defeated No. 6 Karolina Pliskova for the third time this year, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

In other men's play, No. 7 Roberto Bautista Agut rallied past No. 31 Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Bautista Agut will face Isner next.

“I'm going to have to play well if I'm going to have any chance of beating him,” Isner said. “He's too solid if I don't.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backlogs from Suez stranding could take months to clear, Maersk says

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects...

FACTBOX-Czech billionaire Kellner's PPF group

The Czech Republics richest man, billionaire Petr Kellner, was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his financial group PPF said on Monday. Kellner built PPF into a wide-ranging investment group whose assets amounted to 44 billion euros ...

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The players will be in quarantine for one ...

Increase in balances in accounts of 3 J-K depts due to improper planning, other factors: CAG

There was an increase in accumulated balances in 1,138 bank accounts of three departments in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2019 due to factors such as improper planning and undisbursed funds for relief or compensation to victims of mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021