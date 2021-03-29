Left Menu

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:25 IST
IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai
Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. "The players will be in quarantine for one week," the franchise said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, England pacer Chris Woakes also arrived in Mumbai to link up with Delhi Capitals. As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was also on his way on Sunday to link up with the team's squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL, beginning April 9. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ponting had said: "Staying safe, on my way to join @delhicapitals and get things started for #IPL2021. Can't wait."

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity." Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

Engineers on Monday partially refloated the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. Satellite data from Mar...

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most prominent critics, said ...

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021