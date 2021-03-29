Left Menu

Motor racing-Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

Fernando Alonso's Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champion's Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. However, it was disappointing to not see the chequered flag in the end," said the 39-year-old. Sunday's season-opener had fans in attendance after organisers made tickets available to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who had recovered from the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:51 IST
Motor racing-Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race
Fernando Alonso (Photo/ Renault F1 Team Twitter)

Fernando Alonso's Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champion's Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. The Spaniard retired from his first race since 2018 after the car's rear brakes overheated.

"After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando's car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. "So we retired him for safety reasons."

Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32. "The start was fun, we gained some places and I had some enjoyable battles with old colleagues. However, it was disappointing to not see the chequered flag in the end," said the 39-year-old.

Sunday's season-opener had fans in attendance after organizers made tickets available to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who had recovered from the virus. Most of last year's grands prix were behind closed doors. "It's the first time we have seen fans in a long time and it's so good to see people out here and everyone keeping their distance and staying safe," seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said after winning the race for Mercedes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

Engineers on Monday partially refloated the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. Satellite data from Mar...

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most prominent critics, said ...

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021