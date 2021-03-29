Left Menu

Sehwag leads Holi wishes as cricket fraternity extends greetings to fans

Celebrating the festival of colours, the Cricket fraternity including VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh extended wishes to fans on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:24 IST
Sehwag leads Holi wishes as cricket fraternity extends greetings to fans
Virender Sehwag with his wife (Image: Virender Sehwag's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrating the festival of colours, Cricket fraternity including VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh extended wishes to fans on Monday. Former star batsman Virender Sehwag shared pictures of him celebrating Holi with his family and penned a poem on the festival of colours.

Dhawan, who has been in scintillating form, wished his fans a 'Happy Holi' while former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh asked everyone to celebrate the festival of colours from home with loved ones. "May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone's life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi," Yuvraj tweeted.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman greeted people with "positive energy, hope and the optimism" on the auspicious occasion of Holi. "May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi," Laxman tweeted.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai" . However, public celebrations in most states across the country were prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

