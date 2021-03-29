Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium to keep venue despite criticism of pitch

Belgium’s football association said on Monday they had considered changing the venue for the Group E qualifier but eventually decided to keep it at Den Dreef in Leuven, some 30km east of Brussels. Belgium coach Robert Martinez and the Welsh team were critical of the surface last Wednesday -- which caused a slip at a crucial moment for Wales defender Connor Roberts that led to Belgium’s second goal.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST
Soccer-Belgium to keep venue despite criticism of pitch

Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Tuesday will be played at Leuven despite heavy criticism of the pitch last week when they beat Wales 3-1. Belgium’s football association said on Monday they had considered changing the venue for the Group E qualifier but eventually decided to keep it at Den Dreef in Leuven, some 30km east of Brussels.

Belgium coach Robert Martinez and the Welsh team were critical of the surface last Wednesday -- which caused a slip at a crucial moment for Wales defender Connor Roberts that led to Belgium’s second goal. However, a spokesman said there was too little time to find an alternative for Tuesday’s game. Belgium have won their opening two qualifiers while Belarus play a second match in the group after winning their first 4-2 at home to Estonia on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Team responded 'very well' to all that Tuchel asked of us: Kovacic

Chelseas Mateo Kovacic is happy with how the club has performed under new coach Thomas Tuchel and said the most important thing for them is to keep going and keep winning games. Chelsea is currently placed in the fourth position on the Prem...

Ibrahimovic adapts to mentor role with Sweden after comeback

Two starts. Three assists. Six points.The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to international soccer has been a resounding success for Swedens national team, even though the AC Milan striker failed to score in either of the wins over Georgia or K...

German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt

The German government is buying a minority stake in defense supplier Hensoldt a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus former defense and security electronics division for security reasons.The state-owned KfW deve...

Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021