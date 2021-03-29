Soccer-Belgium to keep venue despite criticism of pitch
Belgium’s football association said on Monday they had considered changing the venue for the Group E qualifier but eventually decided to keep it at Den Dreef in Leuven, some 30km east of Brussels. Belgium coach Robert Martinez and the Welsh team were critical of the surface last Wednesday -- which caused a slip at a crucial moment for Wales defender Connor Roberts that led to Belgium’s second goal.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST
Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Tuesday will be played at Leuven despite heavy criticism of the pitch last week when they beat Wales 3-1. Belgium’s football association said on Monday they had considered changing the venue for the Group E qualifier but eventually decided to keep it at Den Dreef in Leuven, some 30km east of Brussels.
Belgium coach Robert Martinez and the Welsh team were critical of the surface last Wednesday -- which caused a slip at a crucial moment for Wales defender Connor Roberts that led to Belgium’s second goal. However, a spokesman said there was too little time to find an alternative for Tuesday’s game. Belgium have won their opening two qualifiers while Belarus play a second match in the group after winning their first 4-2 at home to Estonia on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Grand Slam would cap 'mental year', says Wales' North
Soccer-Ramsey named in Wales squad despite thigh injury concern
Kosovo war crimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal
Rugby-Wales face biggest test against France in Grand Slam quest
Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal