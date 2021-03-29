Lewandowski to miss World Cup qualifier against England due to injury
Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England due to a knee injury, the Polish FA announced on Monday.ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:35 IST
Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England due to a knee injury, the Polish FA announced on Monday. Lewandowski picked the injury during a clash against Andorra. He scored twice in the match to power Poland to a 3-0 win.
"Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury. Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee," the Polish FA said in a statement. "The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming EURO 2020 tournament," it added.
The statement also stated that Lewandowski will return to his club, Bayern Munich, and will undergo further rehabilitation. "Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from 5 to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation," the statement read. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
