Left Menu

Team responded 'very well' to all that Tuchel asked of us: Kovacic

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is happy with how the club has performed under new coach Thomas Tuchel and said the most important thing for them is to keep going and keep winning games.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:33 IST
Team responded 'very well' to all that Tuchel asked of us: Kovacic
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is happy with how the club has performed under new coach Thomas Tuchel and said the most important thing for them is to keep going and keep winning games. Chelsea is currently placed in the fourth position on the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 30 matches.

"The new manager has come in, with clear ideas of what he wants and the team responded very, very well to all that he asked of us in how he wants to play," the club's official website quoted Kovacic as saying. "I think we are doing very well, but the most important thing is to keep going, winning games, and to be as high as possible in the Premier League this year. Obviously, a team like Chelsea wants either to win or be in the top four, which is important," he added.

Kovacic admitted he was worried at one stage but now is confident that the season will end well for the team if they maintain their consistency. "In football, if you approach the games and train well, everything can change in one or two weeks, and that's what happened. We were 10th and I was really a little bit worried as well because, to be in that position and to not reach the top four, would be a bad, bad season for us," he said.

"But now we have come back, and we need to have the same approach as we did before - train good, approach every game well and I hope it will end well for us this season," Kovacic added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Death toll in Lawaypora attack rises to 3 with death of injured CRPF personnel

A CRPF constable who suffered injuries in militant firing died at a hospital here on Monday, taking the death toll in the attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar last week to three, officials said.Constable Jagannath Ray succumbed ...

Nandigram witnessing 'hooliganism', will respond like a lion: Mamata

Accusing the BJP of bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar ahead of the second phase polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will respond like a lion and women in Nandigram will beat the hooligans w...

Norway readies first offshore wind tenders to spur oil industry transition

Norway will press ahead with North Sea wind power this year, awarding its first development licences as it spurs the transition of its oil and gas industry and despite its already plentiful renewables supply. The government has earmarked tw...

Mumbai civic body to procure 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections

Owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the city civic body will place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals, a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021