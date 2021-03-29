Left Menu

I wish this 'colorful' festival brings peace, joy and prosperity: Kohli extends Holi wishes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that festival brings "peace, joy and prosperity" in the lives of the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:45 IST
I wish this 'colorful' festival brings peace, joy and prosperity: Kohli extends Holi wishes
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that festival brings "peace, joy and prosperity" in the lives of the people. Celebrating the festival of colours, Kohli, who recently led India to a series victory over England, wished his fans and followers a "Happy Holi".

"May this colorful festival bring peace, joy and prosperity in everyone's lives. Wishing everyone a very happy holi," Kohli tweeted. Earlier in the day, the Cricket fraternity including VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh also extended wishes to fans.

Former star batsman Virender Sehwag shared pictures of him celebrating Holi with his family and penned a poem on the festival of colours. Dhawan, who has been in scintillating form, wished his fans a 'Happy Holi' while former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh asked everyone to celebrate the festival of colours from home with loved ones.

"May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone's life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi," Yuvraj tweeted. Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman greeted people with "positive energy, hope and the optimism" on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

"May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi," Laxman tweeted. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

However, public celebrations in most states across the country were prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

