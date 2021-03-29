Left Menu

IPL 2021: Looking forward to the caravan mode of playing, says MI's Zaheer on 'Spaces'

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said the franchise has always tried to find new ways to appreciate the support of fans and the Rohit Sharma-led side is looking forward to interesting activities to engage with fans throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:47 IST
Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said the franchise has always tried to find new ways to appreciate the support of fans and the Rohit Sharma-led side is looking forward to interesting activities to engage with fans throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Mumbai Indians on Monday took yet another step towards the adaptation of digital innovations and newer offerings to connect with its fans.

The five times IPL champions launched its first fan engagement activity of the season on the microblogging platform Twitter's latest offering 'Spaces' - a live audio chat room, as Zaheer Khan held an interactive conversation with fans across the country. By doing so, Mumbai Indians becomes the first sports club in India to use 'Spaces' for an advanced fan engagement concept.

Zaheer while acknowledging the importance of fans in the Mumbai Indians campaign said, "Our fans are an integral part of our campaign and we always try to find new ways to appreciate their support for us. We are looking forward to some interesting activities this season too, to engage with our fans throughout the season." On the season ahead, Zaheer went on to say, "We are looking forward to the season in this new normal cluster caravan. Along the way, we intend to connect with fans in each of the cities. All of the cities we are playing in, support cricket and their teams massively. As per ideology, Mumbai Indians is Har Indian Ki Family and we are hoping to growing our family in these cities also."

With Covid-19 restrictions and fans staying home since the last IPL seasons, Twitter Spaces will be an added attraction from Mumbai Indians' array of digital fan connect programmes. Mumbai Indians took virtual interaction a notch higher last season with four key innovative digital concepts - 'MI Live', 'Paltan Play', 'Virtual Wankhede', and 'MI Buddy'.

These initiatives connected the fans via digital platforms, bringing them even closer to each other, winning exciting prizes and bragging rights while enjoying the match day programmes. These initiatives turned out to be path-breaking in the context of IPL being played without fans. Mumbai Indians starts off its 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

