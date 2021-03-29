Great series to be a part of: Curran congratulates India on winning ODI series

Left Menu

England's Sam Curran on Monday congratulated India on winning the ODI series and said it was a "great series" to be a part of.

29-03-2021
England's Sam Curran on Monday congratulated India on winning the ODI series and said it was a "great series" to be a part of. Curran displayed a brilliant performance in the series decider on Sunday, playing an unbeaten knock of 95 runs.

At one stage, England -- chasing 330 -- was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game with his brilliant batting. Curran's innings, however, went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. "Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India," Curran tweeted.

England's Jos Buttler, who led the side in the last two ODIs against India, had said that Curran's knock is great learning for all the squad members. "Sam's a young guy, and many guys are never really exposed to that kind of situation in their whole career, so he will take great learning from that. I cannot think of many times myself that I have been in those situations, so there is always a bit of suck-it-and-see about how to make the right decisions and take the game forward," Buttler said in the virtual post-match press conference on Sunday.

"So he will be much better equipped if he is ever in that situation again, and I am looking at it as well, as a fellow player and the other guys in the team, if we were in Sam's situation, how would we take that game forward. So all of us in the team, and the squad, will have taken great learning from watching him, and trying to think through how we would take that situation down individually as well," he had added. (ANI)

