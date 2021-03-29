Left Menu

European women's soccer vision sees place for indie clubs

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:08 IST
European women's soccer vision sees place for indie clubs

Independent teams should have a place beside storied names from men's soccer even as the women's game develops rapidly, the organization of Europe’s top clubs said Monday.

Clubs such as Fortuna Hjørring and Glasgow City — which do not have men's teams — are currently a fixture in the later knockout rounds of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The competition figures to get only tougher for the long-standing independents after Juventus and Real Madrid bought into women’s soccer in the past four years.

Creating new clubs is one of six key goals in a strategy for women’s soccer published by the European Club Association, which represents around 250 men’s clubs.

Those new clubs should include ''big brands'' and ''green field clubs'' joining the sport, said ECA chief executive Charlie Marshall.

''Finding avenues to launch, to grow and to professionalize new clubs is a big part of what we want to try to achieve,'' he told reporters in an online briefing.

The document also foresees providing a ''care package'' to support clubs that are ''teetering on the verge of existence.'' Marshall acknowledged the bigger men’s clubs would continue to invest in women's soccer and ''that is not something that is going to be prevented or indeed should be prevented.'' Juventus and Madrid bought the license of local women's clubs that were then rebranded in their names, while Manchester United created a team in 2018 that won promotion to the top-tier English division in its debut season.

The appeal of the Women's Super League in England was shown with a breakout domestic broadcasting deal announced this month.

One attraction for the biggest clubs is changes to the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which was won for the past five seasons by Lyon.

Next season it will have three teams instead of two from the top-ranked nations — including England and Spain — plus a new 16-team group stage. The final will be hosted at the 41,000-capacity home of Juventus in Turin.

Another key aim in the ECA is ''development of the competition landscape,'' with a second European club competition targeted.

FIFA also has a long-time goal of creating a Club World Cup. With strong opponents from the United States, Europe would be less likely to dominate as it has in the men's version.

The ECA strategy also seeks to run more medical research and data analysis projects that are currently lacking in women’s soccer.

Sharing details of running youth academies is a main target, said Claire Bloomfield, the ECA head of women's football. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fallen giants Deportivo endure new low but worse could come

Deportivo La Coruna hit a new low in a litany of recent disappointments on Sunday when they missed the chance to return to the second division and Spanish footballs fallen giants now face a frantic finish to avoid sinking to even lower dept...

Bangladesh issues COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge

Bangladesh on Monday issued an 18-point directive, including reducing office attendance by 50 per cent and restricting political and religious gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the surging coronavirus pandemic, which claimed 45 lives i...

EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote

Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giants history. The stakes are high for Amazon. The organising in Bessemer could set o...

BRIEF-Biden Administration Will Investigate Trump-Era Attacks On Science - NYT

March 29 Reuters - THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL INVESTIGATE TRUMP-ERA ATTACKS ON SCIENCE - NYT WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY INTEND TO ANNOUNCE TASK FORCE AIMED AT IDENTIFYING PAST TAMPERING IN SCIENTIFIC DECISIONS- N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021