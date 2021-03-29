Left Menu

WI vs SL: I'm never satisfied with a draw, says Phil Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has said the hosts will leave no stone unturned in the search of a win during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:07 IST
West Indies coach Phil Simmons (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After a hard-fought draw in the first Test last week, Simmons said they plan to approach the second contest with a positive mindset in an attempt to win their second consecutive Test series of this year - and conquer all three formats against the Sri Lankans.

"For me personally and for this team, we're not going out there playing not to lose. We're playing to win and then we put ourselves in a position where we can win or save the game," the Cricket West Indies website quoted Simmons as saying. "When I bring the word lose into it, it starts on a negative right away so if I come into the game playing to win, then I can adjust and save the game. I think when I come into the game not to lose, then I'm already putting a negative slant on the start of the game, so I prefer to look at it as we're playing to win," he added.

West Indies played well throughout the opening Test match - dismissing Sri Lanka for 169 in the first innings and then batting all day in the second innings. The star of the show was Nkrumah Bonner, who made his maiden Test century in a superb display on the final day. "I'm never satisfied with a draw. I think the draw was important for us in the last Test because they played well in their second innings ... but no I won't be [satisfied]," said Simmons.

Having started the year well with a clean sweep of the Bangladesh Tests and also having played impressively in last week's drawn Test, Simmons said another strong performance would be important to the group's development. "It will be hugely important because it will show that we are getting some sort of consistency in our all-round cricket and it would be huge for the fact that we've started the year Test cricket wise on a positive note, winning two Tests and making sure that we win two series, it would be such a high for us," Simmons said.

In the second Test, West Indies didn't get off to a good start as they lost two quick wickets in the first session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

