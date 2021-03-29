Liverpool begin preparations for Premier League clash against Arsenal

Liverpool's non-international contingent returned to the training centre on Monday as players begin preparations for the upcoming clash against Arsenal. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp oversaw the squad's latest session ahead of the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium.

"Preparations for the weekend trip to Arsenal have begun at the @AXA Training Centre," Liverpool tweeted. Liverpool's Fabinho also took to Twitter to write: "Back to work." Liverpool are currently struggling in the ongoing season of the Premier League, sitting seventh on the points table with 46 points from 29 games. Klopp's men had won the 2019-2020 season of Premier League but in this season, the team failed to replicate their dominating showing of the previous season.

The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 30 games. Second on the table is Manchester United with 57 points followed by Leicester City and Chelsea. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

