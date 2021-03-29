Left Menu

Eliminating Barcelona from CL gave us great confidence: Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Julian Draxler said that eliminating Barcelona from the Champions League gave them "great confidence".

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:38 IST
Eliminating Barcelona from CL gave us great confidence: Draxler
Julian Draxler (Photo/ Julian Draxler Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Julian Draxler said that eliminating Barcelona from the Champions League gave them "great confidence". PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw, with the French side progressing in the competition with an aggregate score of 5-2.

"Barcelona are a great team. We won 4-1 away and played incredibly well. After eliminating them it gave us great confidence. I feel like we're ready for the final push. There are still lots of games to play. We're going to play to win all the trophies and be ready both physically and mentally for every game," the club's official website quoted Draxler as saying. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG will take on Bayern Munich, who won the competition last season.

Praising the oppositions, Draxler said the German side is "one of the best teams in the world" and admitted that it will be a very tight game. "It's not an easy draw because Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. They won the Champions League against us last year. We've also got a great team and incredible players. I think it'll be a very tight game. Small details become important and make the difference in these matches. I feel like the team is ready for this game. We're going to give it our all," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil foreign minister resigns after vaccine snags, source says

Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned on Monday, a government source said, amid growing criticism of the combative China hawks failure to guarantee additional vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. A loyal ally of Presiden...

Gujarat CM weighed against 85 kgs of silver at event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on Monday weighed against 85 kilograms of silver at a function organised in Gandhinagar.Rupani donated the silver for the welfare of livestock at cow shelters, a state government release said, adding ...

Bharat Biotech, Biovet, Sapigen Biologix sign collaborative research agreement with CSIR-IICT

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, Biovet and Sapigen Biologix on Monday signed a collaborative research agreement with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology IICT here to collaborate on development of novel platform technologies for bio-t...

Lockdown not a solution for COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil

Lockdown is not a solution, said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil amid speculations of lockdown in the state in view of the surge in COVID-19 count. Lockdown is not the solution. We will protest against lockdown. If lockdown is impos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021