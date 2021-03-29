Left Menu

IPL 2021: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone join Rajasthan Royals camp

England players Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone on Monday joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Updated: 29-03-2021 21:53 IST
Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler (Image: Liam Livingstone's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

England players Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone on Monday joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Buttler, Stokes, and Livingstone recently featured in the three-match ODI series against India. The Virat Kohli-led side defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Rajasthan Royals shared a video on Instagram in which the England trio can be seen arriving at the team's hotel after the conclusion of the ODI series. "The England boys crankin' up the heat like," the Rajasthan Royals captioned the video.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done away with soft signals for the upcoming IPL. In its updated playing conditions for this year's IPL, accessed by ANI, the BCCI clearly stated that the on-field officials would not be allowed to give soft signals when referring a decision to the third umpire. (ANI)

