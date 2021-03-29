Sports News Roundup: Devin Booker leads Suns to OT win over Hornets; Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker leads Suns to OT win over Hornets

Advertisement

Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points Sunday afternoon to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the host Charlotte Hornets 101-97 in overtime. Booker and Chris Paul, who finished with 16 points, each made free throws in the extra period as the Suns picked up their fifth victory in their past six games.

Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goal-line technology, UEFA said on Monday. Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and got booked for dissent after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's Group A 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

Spring training roundup: Rays blast Braves behind 12-run eighth

Moises Gomez smacked a three-run home run to cap a 12-run eighth inning as the host Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves 16-5 on Sunday afternoon in Port Charlotte, Fla. The Rays entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 5-4 but used a combination of eight hits, four walks and two wild pitches to punctuate a 16-hit attack in the comeback win.

Bouhanni faces disciplinary action after clash with Stewart in France: UCI

Cycling's world governing body on Monday opened disciplinary proceedings against Team Arkea-Samsic's Nacer Bouhanni for shoving Groupama–FDJ's Jake Stewart into the barriers in the sprint finish at Cholet–Pays de la Loire race in France. Bouhanni was disqualified from Sunday's race by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) commissaires' panel based on TV images.

NHL roundup: Capitals start quick, hold off Rangers

Tom Wilson scored two goals and Alex Ovechkin added one more as the Washington Capitals notched three goals in a four-plus minute span of the second period before holding on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Those three goals came in a span of 4 minutes, 24 seconds and gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 4-0 early in the third period, but the Rangers scored four times in nearly 9 1/2 minutes although they never caught Washington.

Overseas athletes may be able to take part in Olympic test events, organisers say

International athletes could be invited to participate in test events before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, organisers said on Monday. The events will be a dress rehearsal in how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as organisers host an international sports event during a global pandemic.

Olympic hopes driving me on, says Park after Kia win

Park Inbee said the prospect of defending her Olympic title at this year's Tokyo Games is driving her on this season after the South Korean started her 2021 LPGA Tour campaign with victory at the Kia Classic on Sunday. The world number four, who won gold at Rio in 2016 as golf made its return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, collected her 21st LPGA Tour title with a five-shot win over Americans Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson in California.

Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

Fernando Alonso's Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champion's Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. The Spaniard retired from his first race since 2018 after the car's rear brakes overheated.

F1 race director denies inconsistency on track limit rules

Formula One race director Michael Masi has denied inconsistency in applying the rules during Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after Max Verstappen was penalised for breaching track limits but not race winner Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull's Verstappen was told to hand back the lead to seven-times world champion Hamilton four laps from the finish of a nail-biting race after he ran wide while overtaking the Mercedes.

Soccer: US men's team 'devastated' at failing to qualify for Olympics: coach

The United States are "absolutely devastated" at missing out on qualification for the Olympic men's soccer tournament following Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Honduras, said coach Jason Kreis. Defeat in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament means the United States will miss a third successive Games, with their last appearance coming in Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)