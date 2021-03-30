Soccer-Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of season

Soccer-Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of seasonReuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:55 IST
Manchester City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 32-year-old joined the Etihad club in 2011 and went on to score a club record 257 goals in 384 appearances, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.
