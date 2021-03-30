Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland's Russell handed three-week ban for Six Nations red card v France

The mid-range entry point for the offence is six weeks but the suspension was reduced by three weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been handed a three-week ban for his red card in last week's Six Nations win over France when he elbowed Brice Dulin, the tournament's disciplinary committee said on Monday. Russell was sent off in the 70th minute of their 27-23 win in Paris after leading with his forearm and hitting Dulin on the neck.

The committee said Russell's actions had been categorised as striking with the arm under Law 9.12, which includes physical abuse such as "striking with any part of the arm". Russell accepted he was guilty of foul play that warranted a red card but did not accept he had struck Dulin intentionally. The mid-range entry point for the offence is six weeks but the suspension was reduced by three weeks.

"The Disciplinary Committee gave credit for Mr Russell's prompt acceptance that his actions had constituted foul play and been worthy of a red card, his disciplinary record, his attitude to the disciplinary process before and during the hearing, and his clear remorse," it said. "The Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension should cover three matches to be played by Racing 92 in the EPCR Champions Cup and TOP14, respectively."

Racing 92 host Edinburgh in the Champions Cup on Sunday and if they win, they play the winners of the game between Bordeaux Begles and Bristol Bears in the quarter-finals of the revised tournament the following week. Depending on the result, Russell -- who has the right to appeal -- will be free to play again from either April 19 or April 26.

