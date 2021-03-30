Soccer-Manchester City great Aguero to leave club at end of season

Manchester City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old joined the Etihad club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to score a club record 257 goals in 384 appearances, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups. The Argentine is the highest scoring foreigner in the Premier League and the division’s fourth-top scorer of all time with 181 league goals.

Advertisement

Perhaps his most memorable was a famous injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 season that sealed City’s first English title in 44 years. “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” said club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football." His contract runs out at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and will not be renewed, but Premier League leaders City said a statue will be erected outside the Etihad Stadium in the Argentine’s honour, alongside those of his former team mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

“We will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David," Al Mubarak added "We look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)