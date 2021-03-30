Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 03:01 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero
Factbox on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero who will be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season. Born: June 2, 1988 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

EARLY CAREER * Came through the youth ranks at Argentina's Club Atletico Independiente and became the youngest player to make his debut in the top division at the age of 15 in 2003.

* Won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup twice (2005 and 2007) with Argentina, winning the Golden Boot in the 2007 edition with six goals, as well as the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics with the Under-23 side. * Earned a move to Europe when Spanish side Atletico Madrid signed the striker for a then club record fee of 20 million pounds ($27.52 million) in 2006.

* Won the Golden Boy award in 2007 for the best player under the age of 21 in Europe's top divisions. * Played 230 times for Atletico across five seasons, scoring 100 goals in all competitions and won his first major club trophy, the Europa League, in 2009-10.

MANCHESTER CITY * City signs Aguero from Atletico for a reported fee of 38 million pounds in 2011.

* Scores twice and provides an assist on his debut in a 4-0 win over Swansea City and scores a goal in his first Manchester derby when they beat United 6-1 at Old Trafford, which was seen as signalling a shift in the balance of power in Manchester. * Scores an injury time winner against Queens Park Rangers in the final game of the Premier League season which allows City to eclipse rivals Manchester United on goal difference to win their first top-flight title in 44 years.

* Finishes his debut season at City with 30 goals in all competitions. * An injury-plagued second season saw Aguero score only 17 goals, his lowest tally at the club until the 2020-21 season, and failed to score in the 2013 FA Cup final as Wigan beat City 1-0.

* Returned to his goal scoring ways in 2013-14 with 28 goals in all competitions as City won the league title again as well as the League Cup. * Won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2014-15 after finishing top of the goal scoring charts with 26 goals -- five clear of second-placed Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur). Finished the season with 32 goals in all competitions.

* Takes the number 10 shirt in the 2015-16 season and scores five goals in 23 minutes in a 6-1 win over Newcastle United in October. * Scores his 100th Premier League goal in his 147th game in the reverse fixture in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle -- the second-fastest to a century after Alan Shearer (124 games).

* Scores the first goal of City's Pep Guardiola era in the opening game of the 2016-17 season as they beat Sunderland 2-1. * Has his best season in a City shirt with 33 goals in all competitions in 2016-17.

* Becomes City's all-time leading goal scorer with his 178th strike in a 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli in November 2017, moving past club great Eric Brook. * Breaks Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League hat-tricks with his 12th treble at Aston Villa in January 2020.

* Wins six major trophies with Guardiola -- two league titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup, including a domestic treble in 2018-19. * Sidelined for the majority of the 2020-21 season due to injuries and City announce in March he will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

* Scored a club record 257 goals in 384 appearances so far which included 16 hat-tricks. Won the club's Player of the Year award twice. * City say a statue will be erected outside the Etihad Stadium to honour the Argentine's 10 years of service to the club.

($1 = 0.7268 pounds) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

