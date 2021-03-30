Left Menu

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Malawi add name to list of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The final five places at the 24-team tournament will be settled on Tuesday. Burkina Faso finished with 12 points in the group after Bertrand Traore’s 49th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over South Sudan in Ouagadougou.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 03:25 IST
WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Malawi add name to list of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Richard Mbulu’s diving header handed Malawi a 1-0 victory over Uganda on Monday and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for only the third time. The triumph in Blantyre secured Malawi the runners-up spot in Group B, finishing behind already-qualified Burkina Faso but ahead of Uganda.

Mbulu netted after 15 minutes for Malawi, who only previously qualified in 1984 and 2010 and the feat will come as a major boost to football in one of Africa’s poorest countries. They are the 19th country to qualify for next January’s final. The final five places at the 24-team tournament will be settled on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso finished with 12 points in the group after Bertrand Traore’s 49th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over South Sudan in Ouagadougou. Malawi were second on 10 points and Uganda third with eight. South Sudan lost five of their six qualifiers to finish bottom. All of Monday’s other qualifiers had no bearing on qualification but settled the placings in several groups.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in his first home appearance with Egypt in almost two years as they beat the Comoros Islands 4-0 in Cairo to finish the campaign unbeaten. Both countries had already qualified for the finals from Group G. Kenya finished third as they won 2-1 away in Togo, likely marking the end of the long career of Frenchman Claude Le Roy, now 73, who has coached at nine Cup of Nations finals.

Defending champions Algeria topped Group H after demolishing Botswana 5-0, including a penalty from Riyad Mahrez. Algeria finished the campaign unbeaten, having scored 19 goals in six games. Patson Daka scored twice to guide Zambia to a 2-0 triumph over neighbours Zimbabwe in Harare.

But Zimbabwe had already booked their place, condemning the 2012 African champions to miss out on the finals. Gabon and Gambia, who advanced from Group D, both lost their final outings as Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo won back some pride after failing to qualify.

Gabon, without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by arrangement with Arsenal, were beaten 2-0 in Luanda while DR Congo edged Gambia 1-0. (Writing by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to announcement that Aguero will leave Manchester City

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Following are some reactions to the newsFORMER MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER MICAH RICHAR...

Saudi wants OPEC+ to extend oil cuts into May-June -source

Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said...

Cricket-Brathwaite 99 not out as Windies close on 287-7

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front on Monday as he scored an unbeaten 99 to help the West Indies to 287-7 at close on the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka. An unbeaten 65-run partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall handed ...

All members of S.Africa's ANC charged with corruption must step aside or face suspension -Ramaphosa

All members of South Africas governing African National Congress ANC party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days, or else face suspension, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Alle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021