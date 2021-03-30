Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Not much love for COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Open

Players at the Miami Open on Monday expressed little love for COVID-19 vaccines, with many saying they want more information before getting a shot. Seventh seeded Aryna Sabalenka expressed more concern over the vaccine than her quarterfinal opponent number one Ash Barty while fifth seed Elina Svitolina said she was inclined to take the advice of friends and wait. NBA roundup: Devin Booker leads Suns to OT win over Hornets

Advertisement

Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points Sunday afternoon to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the host Charlotte Hornets 101-97 in overtime. Booker and Chris Paul, who finished with 16 points, each made free throws in the extra period as the Suns picked up their fifth victory in their past six games. 2021 NBA Draft set for July 29

With the modified NBA season scheduled to run deep into July, the league announced Monday that the 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29. The league also announced that the draft lottery will be held on June 22, with the NBA combine set for June 21-27. Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Trucks race on dirt at Bristol

In defiance of conventional wisdom, it wasn't an experienced dirt racer who won Monday's twice-rain-delayed Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Nor was it a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular who took the checkered flag. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdraws from Valero Texas Open

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson won't compete in this week's Valero Texas Open, the PGA announced Monday. No official reason was given for Johnson's withdrawal. Overseas athletes may be able to take part in Olympic test events, organisers say

International athletes could be invited to participate in test events before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, organisers said on Monday. The events will be a dress rehearsal in how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as organisers host an international sports event during a global pandemic. Billy Horschel vaults into Ryder Cup conversation

Billy Horschel picked the right event to make a statement to United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. Winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event Sunday helped Horschel vault seven spots up to No. 11 in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings. The top six players following the 2021 Tour Championship will earn automatic spots on the team. Attorney: Deshaun Watson hasn't tried to settle claims

Three more civil lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed over the weekend in a Texas court, bringing the overall total to 19. The lawsuits appeared on the website of the Harris County District Clerk on Monday morning. Soccer: US men's team 'devastated' at failing to qualify for Olympics: coach

The United States are "absolutely devastated" at missing out on qualification for the Olympic men's soccer tournament following Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Honduras, said coach Jason Kreis. Defeat in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament means the United States will miss a third successive Games, with their last appearance coming in Beijing. Reports: MLB to loosen restrictions for vaccinated players, coaches

Major League Baseball told teams on Monday that fully vaccinated players, coaches and other Tier 1 staff can enjoy loosened COVID-19 protocols, with more restrictions lifted once a team reaches 85 percent vaccination. In an internal memo received by several outlets, MLB "strongly encouraged" the players and staff to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible but stops short of making it a requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)