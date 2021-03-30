Left Menu

Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at the end of this season

Striker Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, the club confirmed on Monday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST
Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at the end of this season
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Striker Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, the club confirmed on Monday. City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak in an official release said: "Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football. "This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead. In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season," he added.

Aguero is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the Manchester City jersey. He had joined the club in the summer of 2011, making an immediate impact by scoring twice and creating an assist on his thirty-minute cameo debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City. It was a dramatic and impressive start that gave an indication of what was to follow for the striker. One renowned moment would include his heart-stopping goal in the unforgettable final game of that same season against QPR which secured the club's first-ever Premier League title.

Sergio went on to become City's record goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook's 78-year record when he struck in our 4-2 win at Napoli in 2017 and played a leading role in the club's three further Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups. In total, he has amassed an incredible 257 goals in 384 appearances. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of the Premier League era and is the competition's most lethal goalscorer in terms of goals scored per minutes played.

He is also the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history - and in January 2020 he overtook Alan Shearer to set the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks after registering his 12th away at Aston Villa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jurors shown video at ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...

Kate Middleton, Prince William's children take up this family favourite hobby

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William, have taken up a new hobby and its a long-time favourite of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Fox News quoted a report by the Times as saying that ...

Test series against India would be ideal run-in for Ashes: Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that the five-match Test series against India later this year will be an ideal run-in for his side for the Ashes. England and India would lock horns in five-Test series, beginning August this yea...

Hundreds protest outside Chinese consulate in Adelaide against rights abuse in Xinjiang

Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Social media users shared videos and photos of fiery visuals outside the newly-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021